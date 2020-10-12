10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange seeks a vice president and COO.

2. TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tenn., seeks a vice president of quality and risk management.

3. Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio seeks a vice president of quality and risk management.

4. UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., seeks a vice president of operational finance.

5. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn., seeks a vice president of regional services and planning.

6. Hills and Dales General Hospital in Cass City, Mich., seeks a vice president of patient services.

7. Ardent Health Services in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a vice president of regulatory performance.

8. Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas, seeks a vice president of quality.

9. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, N.Y., seeks a vice president of human resources.

10. Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital seeks a regional vice president of quality and patient safety for the East Coast.

More articles on leadership and management:

4 female healthcare leaders share their daily mantra

Sonoma Valley Hospital considers integrating executive leadership with UCSF

American Hospital Association fills vacant board seat

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.