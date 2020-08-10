10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Henry Ford Health System in Detroit seeks a vice president of surgical services.

2. Texas Health Resources in Arlington seeks a vice president of quality hospital channel.

3. Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., seeks a vice president of human resources.

4. Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes (Minn.) seeks a vice president of operations.

5. SSM St. Mary's Hospital Janesville (Wis.) seeks a vice president of medical affairs.

6. HCA East Florida in Fort Lauderdale seeks a division vice president of clinical education.

7. Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center seeks a vice president for its Newark Beth Israel Foundation.

8. Cape Fear Valley Health System in Fayetteville, N.C., seeks a vice president of marketing and communications.

9. MedStar Health in Columbia, Md., seeks a vice president of business planning.

10. Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston seeks a vice president of strategy.

