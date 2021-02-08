10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Regional Medical Center (Manchester, Iowa)

2. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.), for its Bay Area hospitals

3. St. Mary's Medical Center (Blue Springs, Mo.)

4. Northeast Regional Medical Center (Kirksville, Mo.)

5. Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center

6. MountainView Regional Medical Center-Las Cruces (N.M.)

7. Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers

8. Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center

9. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital

10. Rolling Hills Hospital (Ada, Okla.)



