1 in 3 Americans said access to affordable healthcare top barrier for well-being

Access to affordable healthcare is a top concern for a third of Americans, and 31 percent of healthcare workers reported income or job loss in the last 12 months, according to an inaugural American Opportunity Survey by management consultancy firm McKinsey.

McKinsey polled 25,109 Americans nationwide between March 9 and April 8 in English or Spanish. Post hoc weights were added to better reflect the country's population characteristics, such as gender, age, race, education and metropolitan status.

Four study findings:

Thirty-one percent of healthcare workers reported job or income loss in the last 12 months.



A third (33 percent) of Americans cited healthcare access or health insurance as a top barrier to their well-being.



Twenty-four percent of women seeking mental health services reported an inability to afford mental health services, compared to 12 percent of all respondents.



Urban healthcare practitioners were more willing to move to find work than those who live in rural areas.

To read the full report, click here.