Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has named Robert Blenderman president of Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital and executive vice president of the health system, effective March 3.

Mr. Blenderman succeeds Diane Kelly, DNP, RN, who shared plans to retire at the end of 2024, according to a Feb. 25 news release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Blenderman served as senior vice president of White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital.