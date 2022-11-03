Vermont hospital group names Michael Del Trecco CEO

Michael Del Trecco, who had been serving as interim CEO and president of advocacy group the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, will take on the position permanently.

Mr. Del Trecco, who also previously served as senior vice president of finance and operations at VAHHS, had been the interim CEO and president since June.

The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems is a statewide membership organization dedicated to improving the health of communities throughout the state, the release said.