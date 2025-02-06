UNTHSC taps retired U of Texas leader for interim president

Kirk Calhoun, MD, was appointed interim president of The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth on Feb. 1.

Dr. Calhoun joins UNTHSC following the departure of Sylvia Trent-Adams, PhD, RN, who resigned in January.

Dr. Calhoun brings more than three decades of experience in academic medicine and healthcare leadership to the position, according to a UNTHSC news release.

Most recently, he served as president of The University of Texas at Tyler. He retired from that position, as well as his role as board chair of the UT Health East Texas Health System, in May.

"I am honored to serve as interim president of UNTHSC," Dr. Calhoun said in the release. "This institution has a long-standing reputation for innovation and excellence in health education, research, patient care and community engagement. I look forward to working with our dedicated faculty, staff and students to advance its mission."

UNTHSC includes the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine as well as the College of Biomedical Sciences, College of Public Health, College of Health Professions, College of Pharmacy and the recently established College of Nursing.

Dr. Trent-Adams resigned in the wake of an NBC News investigation of the center's role in a program involving the sale of unclaimed corpses.