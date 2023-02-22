UNC Health Rex appoints new CFO for Triangle East region

Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex has appointed Benjamin Mathew as CFO and vice president of Triangle East, which includes hospitals and clinics operated both by UNC Health Rex and UNC Health Johnston.

The region includes facilities in Raleigh, Holly Springs, Clayton and Smithfield operated by the two entities.

Most recently, Mr. Mathew, who began his career at Chapel Hill-based UNC Health in 2012, served as system vice president of corporate finance for UNC Health.

UNC Health Rex had an additional 18 beds approved at a cost of $8.3 million, according to a Feb. 21 North Carolina Public Radio report.