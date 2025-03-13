UK HealthCare taps chief revenue officer

Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare has named Emily Goertz associate vice president and chief revenue officer, according to a March 12 post on the health system's LinkedIn page.

Ms. Goertz joins UK HealthCare after serving nine years as the vice president of revenue cycle for the University of Texas (Galveston) Medical Branch.

Before joining UTMB Health, she served as director of financial services for Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital, according to her LinkedIn page.

In her new role, Ms. Goertz will "orchestrate and oversee UK HealthCare’s complex physician and hospital revenue cycle," the health system said. She began her new role on March 10.