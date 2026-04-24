St. Jude CFO to step down for West Virginia role

Pat Keel, CFO of Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is leaving the organization for a new opportunity in West Virginia.

She served the organization “with distinction for more than a decade, and we are deeply grateful for her contributions to our mission and our institution,” a St. Jude spokesperson said in an April 24 statement shared with Becker’s.

Ms. Keel joined the organization in February 2016 as executive vice president and CFO. Before that, she was CFO and COO of Shreveport, La.-based University Health System, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ms. Keel’s departure comes as President and CEO James Downing, MD, plans to step down from his role after 12 years at the helm. He will transition into a faculty role within the organization’s department of global pediatric medicine in late 2026.

Becker’s has reached out to Ms. Keel and will update this story if more information becomes available.

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