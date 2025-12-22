RWJBarnabas hospital names chief academic officer

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has appointed Abraham Houng, MD, as chief academic officer of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

Dr. Houng will serve in the new role alongside his current position as director of the hospital’s burn center.

As chief academic officer, he will focus on strengthening residency training, expanding educational innovation, implementing new nursing educational initiatives and enhancing the hospital’s research efforts.

Dr. Houng rejoined Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in February after serving as a faculty member, fellowship director and associate program director for surgery training programs at Weill Cornell Medical College and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City.



Earlier in his career, he served as an attending surgeon and associate program director at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center — then known as Saint Barnabas Medical Center — according to a Dec. 19 news release.