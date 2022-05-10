Pullman Regional Hospital names innovation director

Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital named Jonathan Lee, MD, as medical innovation director for the Pullman Regional Hospital Center for Learning & Innovation. 

Dr. Lee will oversee innovation efforts at Pullman Regional Hospital & Clinic Network and provide clinical oversight and support for new projects, according to a May 9 press release.  

Dr. Lee, who joined Pullman Regional Hospital's pediatric medicine practice Palouse Pediatrics in 2021, will now dedicate several hours a month to help the hospital, clinic and physician staff  develop innovative projects to improve the health and wellbeing of patients. 

The Pullman Regional Hospital Center for Learning & Innovation provides oversight, funding, and support to a variety of innovative projects. 

