Patrick Sharp will become CEO of three Centura Health hospitals in Colorado Springs on Oct. 3. He will lead Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and St. Francis Hospital-Interquest.

Mr. Sharp comes to Centura Health from Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Hospital, a sister hospital of the health system, according to a Sept. 1 release. Before joining Mercy, Mr. Sharp served as president and CEO of Fairview Range Regional Hospital in Hibbing, Minn.

Centura Health is based in Centennial, Colo.