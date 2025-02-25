Orlando Health names chief medical information officer

Tolu McKenzie, MD, has been named vice president and chief medical information officer of Orlando (Fla.) Health.

She started in the role in December after having served as a pediatrician and informatics leader at the 24-hospital system since 2019. She is also the program director of the graduate medical diversity council at Orlando Health. She previously worked for three years at the CDC.

"In its simplest terms, [a CMIO] is a doctor who bridges the gap between medical care and technology," Dr. McKenzie told WESH for a Feb. 24 story. "We're always looking at how to make technology easier because the goal is to try and improve patient care."