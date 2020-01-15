Oklahoma hospital names Kevin O'Brien CEO

Harper County Community Hospital, a critical access county hospital in Buffalo, Okla., has named Kevin O'Brien CEO, according to a hospital Facebook post.

Mr. O'Brien brings nearly three decades of hospital leadership experience to Harper County Community Hospital, managed by SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital.

Most recently, he was CFO of Share Medical Center in Alva, Okla.

Mr. O'Brien has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Okla.

