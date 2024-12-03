Ohio system names inaugural dual executive

Raj Mitra, MD, has been named chief academic officer of Premier Health and dean of the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, both based in Dayton, Ohio, effective March 10.

Dr. Mitra is the first to hold this dual role, which strengthens the affiliation between the two organizations, according to a Dec. 3 news release from Wright State University.

He has served as chief medical officer at Orlando-based University of Central Florida Health and associate dean of clinical affairs at the UCF College of Medicine, the release said.

Dr. Mitra has made significant contributions to rehabilitation medicine and pain management research, particularly in addressing the opioid crisis. He has also served as a physician advisor for CMS and an expert consultant for the CDC, the release said.

Premier Health includes five hospital sites, seven emergency departments and eight urgent care locations.