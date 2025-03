Kris Green was promoted to vice president of human resources at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.

Mr. Green assumed the new role Feb. 23 after serving as director of human resources since 2021, according to a hospital news release.

Before joining Jones Memorial, he retired from the U.S. Air Force as a senior master sergeant in 2017.



Jones Memorial, a 49-bed acute care facility, is an affiliate of UR Medicine in Rochester, N.Y.