MetroHealth's CEO search slated for 2025

Cleveland-based MetroHealth's search for a permanent CEO is likely to begin in 2025, Cleveland.com reported Aug. 14.

Board chair E. Harry Walker, MD, said trustees will begin discussing steps at its next regular meeting later this month, according to the report. MetroHealth's board voted to terminate the contract of its president and CEO Airica Steed, EdD, RN, on Aug. 9, due to performance issues. Dr. Steed said she was "unlawfully terminated" while on approved medical leave and offered a different explanation for the board's actions.

Christine Alexander-Rager, MD, has served as acting president and CEO since July 26. Dr. Walker told Cleveland.com that Dr. Alexander-Rager "has done a great job holding this place together and getting things done."

John Moss, chair of MetroHealth's finance committee, said that the health system expects to finish the year with its finances in the black, according to the report. He said the system needs to hit $105 million in earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization to break even.

The health system commenced cost-cutting measures on Aug. 5. Dr. Alexander-Rager said the system's financial performance "is not where we expected or need it to be," despite positive trends. The letter detailing the measures said the system is pausing job searches for administrative positions and prioritizing "unnecessary expense" reductions as part of cost-cutting measures.

As part of the plan, MetroHealth is reducing all travel expenses, as well as "unnecessary expenses, including purchased and contracted services." It is also prioritizing the hiring of patient-facing roles with strong growth opportunities, and pausing job searches for administrative positions "that are not in the final stages."

Dr. Alexander-Rager said in the letter that MetroHealth is "acting with a sense of urgency — not panic," according to the report.