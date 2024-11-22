Memorial restructures executive roles: 4 things to know

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System has made various changes to leadership and administrative teams as part of restructuring efforts, corporate spokesperson Jennifer Smith confirmed to Becker's.

The restructuring comes two months after Shane Strum was named interim CEO of Memorial alongside his current role as president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

Mr. Strum succeeds K. Scott Wester, who resigned in September after Memorial's governing board voted to terminate his contract. Mr. Wester had led Memorial since 2022.

Four things to know:

1. The restructuring includes reassigning executives to new positions, demoting some vice presidents, and eliminating a few roles, including those in the process improvement department, according to the Sun Sentinel. The changes also include early retirements.

Fewer than 0.08% of Memorial's workforce — approximately 10 to 20 individuals — were affected by the administrative team reorganization, Ms. Smith said.

"These were roles that no longer aligned with the strategic initiatives of the system, and the majority were fully remote with limited to no performance standards."

Several executive roles were eliminated, but most incumbents transitioned to other positions within the organization. "One individual mutually agreed to separate from the system," Ms. Smith added.

2. Memorial has also issued a return-to-office mandate with a Dec. 15 deadline, affecting approximately 1,300 corporate employees, according to the Sun Sentinel. The mandate is similar to one Mr. Strum previously implemented at Broward Health.

"Administration is assessing requested business justifications for continued remote and hybrid roles, and so a final number of impacted employees cannot be provided until that review is completed in the next several weeks," Ms. Smith said.

3. The changes aim "to optimize our performance and ensure we are best serving our community efficiently and effectively," Ms. Smith said. She noted that creating an in-office work environment is a key step to fostering better synergy among administrative teams and supporting operational goals.

4. Memorial Healthcare System is a six-hospital, nonprofit public health system in Broward County with more than 17,000 employees. It operates alongside Broward Health, another public health system in the region.









