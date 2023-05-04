Loressa Cole retires as CEO of ANA Enterprise

Loressa Cole, DNP, RN, is retiring as CEO of the ANA Enterprise after seven years with the organization.

Dr. Cole joined the ANA Enterprise — the organizing platform of the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the American Nurses Foundation — in 2016 as chief officer and executive vice president of the ANCC. She was named the Enterprise's CEO in May 2018, according to a May 3 news release from the ANA.

Her previous roles include chief nursing officer and chief operating officer positions within Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Capital Division, and the top post at the Virginia Nurses Association. Dr. Cole has called her time at the ANA Enterprise's helm "the pinnacle of [her] nursing career."

The ANA's board of directors has appointed the Oak Brook, Ill.-based executive search firm WittKieffer to recruit a successor.