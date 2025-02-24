Lee Health rehab hospital names CEO

José Rosado has been named CEO of Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Myers (Fla.).

The 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital is under construction and set to open in May, according to a Feb. 24 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Rosado brings 14 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as executive director of Bayamón Medical Center in Puerto Rico.

The hospital is a joint venture between Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health and Lee Healthcare Holdings, a subsidiary of Fort Myers-based Lee Health.