Lee Health names new medical director for virtual care

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health named Zsolt Kulcsar, DO, as medical director of Lee Virtual Health.

Dr. Kulcsar will be responsible for designing, developing, implementing and leading the virtual care team, according to a June 20 press release. He will also serve as a liaison between Lee Physician Group and other healthcare providers in the community and within Lee Health to optimize, innovate and envision future platforms and programs for virtual health offerings.

Prior to his position at Lee Health, Dr. Kulcsar served as associate medical director of digital health and strategic ventures at White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital Montefiore Health System. In this position, he was in charge of implementing a digital footprint for medical and surgical practices and expanding telehealth services across the health system.