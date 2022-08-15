Lakeview Regional Medical Center names Michael Queen deputy chief of staff

Covington, La.-based Lakeview Regional Medical Center named Michael Queen, MD, as the deputy chief of staff.

Dr. Queen has been employed with Parish Anesthesia at Lakeview Regional since 2018, and he became department chair in 2020, according to an Aug. 8 press release from the health system. His new responsibilities will include heading the medical staff; providing leadership and guidance; and promoting effective communication between the staff, administrators and board trustees.

Lakeview Regional Chief Medical Officer Jacques Guillot, MD, said Dr. Queen will facilitate high-level quality and compassionate care.

"Dr. Queen's experience with clinical staff leadership and collaboration across a complex array of specialties will further support our mission to providing world-class patient care, education and research," Dr. Guillot said.