Indiana system CEO takes leave of absence

Craig Kinyon, president and CEO of Richmond, Ind.-based Reid Health since 2008, has taken an indefinite leave of absence.

The Reid Governing Board Executive Committee has appointed Vice President of Finance and CFO Ben Wells as acting president and CEO, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Mr. Wells joined Reid Health in July after serving as CFO of Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Ala., for seven years, according to his LinkedIn page.

The leadership change was communicated to the Reid Health team on Feb. 20, the spokesperson said.

Mr. Kinyon previously served as Reid Health's vice president and CFO from 1995 to 2008, according to his LinkedIn page.

Reid Health includes a hospital and multiple satellite locations.