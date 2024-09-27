Hospital CEO exits, by state, territory

A Challenger, Gray & Christmas report published Sept. 26 showed that 12 hospital CEOs left their roles in August, down from 16 reported in the same month last year. Those exits spanned the U.S., according to data provided to Becker's by the executive coaching firm.

Here is a breakdown of the 12 exits by state. The list is in descending order by number of exits.

Alaska — 2

Alabama — 1

American Samoa — 1

Florida — 1

Iowa — 1

Idaho — 1

Louisiana — 1

Tennessee — 1

Texas — 1

Washington — 1

Wyoming — 1