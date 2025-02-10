Health systems creating new IT roles

As health systems accelerate their digital transformation efforts, many are creating new IT leadership roles to keep pace with evolving technology demands.
From chief digital officers to AI strategy leads, hospitals are redefining their IT structures to enhance cybersecurity, data management, and innovation. Here are new IT roles hospitals and health systems have added to their C-suites since Jan. 6:
- Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai promoted Shaun Miller, MD, to the newly created role of chief medical informatics officer.
- St. Louis-based SSM Health promoted Saad Chaudhry to chief digital and information officer.
- Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth named Rob Purinton as its new chief AI officer.