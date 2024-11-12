Health system IT exec heads to Joint Commission

William Walders has been named vice president and chief digital and information officer of The Joint Commission.

Mr. Walders most recently served as senior vice president and CIO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System after having worked in the same role for Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First. He will report to James Merlino, MD, executive vice president and chief innovation officer of The Joint Commission, a nonprofit healthcare accrediting agency.

"William's proven track record of implementing effective IT growth strategies will create meaningful change for our accredited healthcare organizations and certified programs around the world," Dr. Merlino said in a Nov. 12 statement. "By enhancing data analytics and capabilities, The Joint Commission enterprise will further drive patient safety and quality improvement for all."

Mr. Walders started his career with the U.S. Navy, where he ended his service as global vice president and CIO. He later worked as chief technology officer of federal health for software company VMware.