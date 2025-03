Casey Fleckenstein, BSN, RN, was appointed administrator for Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, Ga., according to a statement from Kerry Trapnell, chief administrative officer of Aletheia Health Partners, management company for MCH.

Ms. Fleckenstein is a 20-year veteran of the hospital, according to the statement.

During her tenure, she held various positions, including director of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

MCH is a critical access hospital.