Former Prisma Health exec joins UpStream Health

Former Prisma Health Chief Clinical Officer Angelo Sinopoli, MD, will be the new chief network officer at UpStream Healthcare.

Dr. Sinopoli is charged with helping the senior-focused healthcare platform expand nationally, according to a Feb. 11 news release. He has more than 30 years of clinical experience and was most recently with Greenville, N.C.-based Prisma Health, where he founded its Care Coordination Institute, the largest data repository in the American Southeast, according to the release.

"My ambition has been to reform the healthcare delivery system by advancing care coordination and clinical integration. UpStream offers this kind of innovation in value-based, patient-centered care that propels innovation, leading to a potential halo effect around all of the other populations," Dr. Sinopoli said in the release.