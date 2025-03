Norwalk, Ohio-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center has appointed neurologist Steven Benedict, MD, as its next chief medical officer, The Norwalk Reflector reported March 7.

Dr. Benedict currently serves as medical director of the system's stroke program. He will succeed David Levine, MD, who held the rose since September 2022 and now serves as a regional medical director with TeamHealth.

Dr. Benedict will officially assume the position May 12.