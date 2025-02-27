Cottage Health taps new CEO

Scott Wester has been appointed president and CEO of Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health, effective April 7.

He succeeds Ron Werft, who is retiring after 25 years as CEO and 38 years with the system, according to a Feb. 26 news release from Cottage Health.

Mr. Wester previously served as president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La., for 14 years, where he oversaw capital projects including a new children's hospital and a heart and vascular institute.

Most recently, he was president and CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, a role he held from 2022 until his resignation in September following a board vote to terminate his contract.

Cottage Health operates five hospitals.