Cone Health taps former Inova exec as CMIO

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has named J. Michael Kramer, MD, its new chief medical information officer.

In this role, Dr. Kramer will serve as the health system's liaison between medical staff and its information systems team, according to a March 17 news release Cone Health shared with Becker's.

Before joining Cone Health, Dr. Kramer was vice president and chief health information officer at Fairfax, Va.-based Inova Health. He also held roles at Columbus, Ohio-based OhioHealth and at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, now Corewell Health.