Cone Health names VP to new Center for Health Equity

Dr. Olu Jegede will serve as vice president of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health's new Center for Health Equity while continuing as medical director of the system's sickle cell and community care programs.

Since joining the health system in 2014, Dr. Jegede has been medical director of Cone Health Community Health and Wellness Center and area medical director for Cone Health Medical Group, according to an Aug. 26 news release.

Dr. Jegede will lead the Center for Health Equity's efforts to address inequities in the hospital's service area, such as high infant death rates for Black infants, the release said.