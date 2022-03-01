CHS executive retires, inks $25K per month consultancy deal

Benjamin Fordham retired Feb. 28 as executive vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. He'll continue to advise the for-profit hospital operator's management team on legal matters as requested by the CEO, according to a Feb. 28 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Fordham entered into a retainer agreement with CHS that began March 1 and ends Dec. 31, 2024. During the term of the agreement, Mr. Fordham will receive consulting fees of $25,000 per month. His previously granted stock options will also remain in effect, the Franklin, Tenn.-based company said.

Mr. Fordham's legal career spans nearly 45 years. Before joining CHS in 2007, he spent three decades in private practice, specializing in litigation, mergers and acquisition, general business and health law.