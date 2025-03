Joan Pirrung, MSN, APRN, was appointed interim president of ChristianaCare Cecil County Campus in Elkton, Md., according to a March 14 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Pirrung previously served as chief nursing officer at the hospital since 2020.

She succeeds Arsalan Sheikh, DO, who has returned to his previous role as chief medical officer for the Cecil County Campus, formerly Union Hospital.

ChristianaCare is a three-hospital system based in Wilmington, Del.