Boston Medical Center names chief development officer

Justin Williams was named vice president and chief development officer for Boston Medical Center, the organization said Aug. 5.

Mr. Williams became interim chief development officer in November.

He will oversee philanthropy for the private, nonprofit, 514-bed, academic medical center.

"Since taking over the role of interim chief development officer, Justin has demonstrated the talent, qualities and commitment needed to continue to lead the department and evolve our philanthropic program to the next level," Kate Walsh, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center, said in a news release. "Justin is passionate about the impact that our philanthropic efforts have on the patients and communities we serve, and with the continued support of our community partners, we have the ability to transform our patients' lives."

Mr. Williams joined Boston Medical Center in 2013 and has held various roles, including director of new business development.