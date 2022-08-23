Baystate Health regional president to retire

Molly Gray, RN, president and chief administrative officer of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health's Eastern Region, will retire Oct. 9 after 34 years at Baystate.

Under Ms. Gray's leadership, Palmer, Mass.-based Baystate Wing Hospital was recognized by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index as one of the most socially responsible hospitals in America, according to an Aug. 23 news release published in Business West. Additionally, Baystate Wing was nominated for National Kenneth B. Schwartz Compassionate Caregivers of the Year award.

Ms. Gray succeeded Michael Moran, who stepped down from the role in September 2019.