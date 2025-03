Augusta Health has appointed Leigh Williams as its new CIO, effective Jan. 12.

Ms. Williams joined the Fishersville, Va.-based health system in 2021 and most recently served as assistant CIO, according to a March 4 news release.

As CIO, she will oversee Augusta Health's IT functions, including clinical engineering, informatics and information security.

Ms. Williams has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare IT.