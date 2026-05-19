AMA taps new COO from UnitedHealth

John Wigneswaran, MD, has been named chief operating officer of the American Medical Association, effective June 1, according to a May 19 news release shared with Becker’s.

In his new role, Dr. Wigneswaran will oversee AMA’s business operations, health solutions, information technology, AMA Insurance and JAMA Publishing. He will also provide executive leadership for new ventures and innovation initiatives at the organization.

Prior to his new role, Dr. Wigneswaran served as chief clinical officer of clinical operations, product and drug trend analytics for UnitedHealth Group’s Optum Rx PBM, according to his LinkedIn page.



He also held C-suite roles at Walmart, Cigna’s Express Scripts and Fresenius Medical Care, the release said.

“I am so excited to join the AMA at such a meaningful moment for healthcare and medicine,” Dr. Wigneswaran said in the release. “The AMA has a long history of standing up for physicians and patients, and I am eager to build on that work by strengthening how we operate, innovate, and deliver impact. I hope to bring value by leveraging my experience driving operational transformation, clinical innovation, physician collaboration and patient advocacy as we work to create a healthier future for communities across the country.”











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