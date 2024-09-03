Alaska hospital narrows search for 4th CEO in a year to 3 finalists

Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, has narrowed its CEO search to three candidates with varying backgrounds.

The three finalists — Jon Friedenberg, Melanee Tiura, and Joe Wanner — were scheduled to arrive in Juneau Aug. 26 and remain through Sept. 7 for their final interview for their final interview, assessment exercise, and meetings with hospital staff, city officials, and the public, according to an Aug. 22 hospital news release.

Mr. Friedenberg is a healthcare consultant with Friedenberg Healthcare Consulting. He previously served as president and COO of MarinHealth Medical Center in Greenbrae, Calif., and as vice president of El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, Calif., according to the release.

Ms. Tiura is administrator of Providence Valdez (Alaska) Medical Center. She previously served as CEO of Iliuliuk Family and Health Services in Unalaska, Alaska, according to the release.

Mr. Wanner is CFO of Bartlett Regional Hospital. He previously served as the CFO/COO at Wallowa County Health Care District in Enterprise, Ore., according to the release.

Bartlett Regional Hospital is searching for its fourth leader in less than a year. Ian Worden was selected as interim CEO of the hospital in September 2023 and has been serving in that role since October 2023.

Mr. Worden will continue serving as interim CEO through December 2024 to allow for overlap and ensure a smooth transition with the new CEO, according to the release.