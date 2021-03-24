6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since March 17:

1. Amy Blasing, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.

2. Damond Boatwright was named president and CEO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.

3. Justin Doss was chosen as the new CEO of Beaumont-based Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.

4. Rose Lawhorne, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, according to radio station KINY.

5. Kathleen (Kathy) McCollum was chosen as the next president and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.

6. Amanze Ugoji, MD, was chosen as the new CEO of Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, N.C.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.