6 CFO hires in 2 days

Andrew Cass -

Six hospitals and health systems named new CFOs Aug. 28-29: 

1. Logan, Ohio-based Hocking Valley Community Hospital named Randy Montgomery CFO.

2. Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare System named Patrick Garvey CFO. 

3. Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Health System named Yvonne Wigington CFO. 

4. Salem (Mo.) Memorial District Hospital rehired Doug Hoban as CFO. 

5. Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System named Derek Goebel as the health system's new CFO.

6. Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health named Carl Daley CFO. 

