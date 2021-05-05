5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or after April 28:

1. Jeanette Filpi was appointed interim CEO of Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Health System.

2. Angie Logan, MSN, RN, was named interim president and CEO of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Ind.

3. Sean McCallister's last day as CEO of Buffalo, Wyo.-based Johnson County Healthcare Center will be May 26.

4. Holly McCormack, MSN, was named CEO of Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H.

5. Michael Scherneck is retiring as president and CEO of Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System.

