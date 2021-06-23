5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since June 16:

1. Karen Bowling, MSN, RN, was chosen as president and CEO of Princeton (W. Va.) Community Hospital.

2. Brian Evans, MD, president and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, Calif., was named president and CEO of Mercy Hospital of Folsom (Calif.).

3. Barbara Jacobsmeyer was named CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health's home health and hospice business.

4. Vidhya Kannan was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of East Valley in Mesa, Ariz.

5. Jeff Mengenhausen was chosen as the next CEO of Montrose (Colo.) Memorial Hospital.