5 recent healthcare CIO moves

Five healthcare CIO appointments Becker's has reported on since Jan. 6:
1. Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield named Cindy Langston senior vice president and CIO, making her the first woman to hold the position.
2. Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health named Ken Buechele vice president and CIO.
3. Charles City, Iowa-based Floyd County Medical Center named Cristina Thomas interim CIO.
4. HHS named Karl Mathias CIO.
5. Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health named Michael Mover CIO.