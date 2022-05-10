4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Four chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since May 4:

Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery appointed Lisa Carson, MSN, as its chief nursing officer, the 146-bed hospital said May 9.

Mercy Hospital Joplin (Mo.) named Jesse Hatfield, MD, its new chief medical officer, KZRG reported May 9.

Dover, Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital named John Baker, RN, its new chief nursing officer, The Times Reporter reported May 6.

Alexandria, Minn.-based Alomere Health named Dan Kryder, MD, its new chief medical officer, Voice of Alexandria reported May 4.