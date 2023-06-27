4 board members retire from Tower Health

Four long-standing members of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health's board of directors will retire at the end of June.

P. Sue Perrotty, the health system's president and CEO, thanked the board members for their service in a June 27 article in the Reading Eagle.

The retirees are:

Barbara Arner, a retired restaurant owner and executive

Chris Kraras, president and CEO of White Star Tours, a group travel agency

Karen Rightmire, senior strategy officer of the Wyomissing Foundation, which promotes charitable, scientific, literary and educational activities in the region

Tom Work, an attorney and co-chair of Stevens & Lee's Estates and Trusts Practice Group.

The board members have served Tower Health, formerly known as Reading Health System, for a combined 78 years, according to Ms. Perrotty.