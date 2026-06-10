Health systems are reshuffling the deck on AI leadership, with three organizations marking major transitions in the first months of 2026.

Here are three AI leadership moves as reported by Becker’s since January:

Editor’s note: This article was updated June 10 and will continue to be updated with the lastest news.

In January, Divya Pathak, chief data and AI officer of NYC Health + Hospitals announced she would be leaving the organization.



In April, Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health appointed Kensaku Kawamoto, MD, PhD, as its inaugural chief health AI transformation officer.



In April, Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health named Deepti Pandita, MD, as its new chief medical informatics and AI officer.



In June, Phoenix-based Banner Health named John Almasan, PhD, senior vice president and chief artificial intelligence, data and infrastructure officer.

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