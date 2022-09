3 recent leadership changes at HCA's Terre Haute Regional Hospital

Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has finalized a new administration team, the Tribune-Star reported via a submitted article Sept. 29.

Three additions to Terre Haute Regional's C-suite since June:

1. Korenna Power was named permanent CFO in September after serving in an interim capacity since June.

2. Anthony Roberts, MSN, RN, was named permanent COO in July after serving in an interim capacity since November.

3. Timothy Layman, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer in June.