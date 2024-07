The first day of July saw a significant amount of movement for hospital and health system CFOs.

Here are three hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since July 1:

1. Cameron Meyer was named CFO of Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System.

2. HCA Florida Poinciana (Fla.) Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, tapped Nathalie Espinales as CFO.

3. Chris Torres was appointed CFO of Boone (Iowa) County Hospital.